SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In, a Capital Region staple, is getting ready to open for the 2023 season. The eatery’s opening date has been set for March 30 at 11 a.m.

This will be Jumpin’ Jack’s 71st season. The eatery is known for its burgers and ice cream, as well as chicken, seafood, fries, onion rings, nachos, and steak, sausage and peppers, and cheese sandwiches.

Each year, the U.S. Water Ski Show Team usually performs next to Jumpin’ Jack’s on the Mohawk River. The eatery is located at 5 Schonowee Avenue in Scotia.