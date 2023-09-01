SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking to get a Jumpin’ Jack’s burger, ice cream, or anything else on the menu, you better do so fast. The eatery’s last day for the season is on Sunday, September 3.

For its last weekend, the restaurant will have Pistachio Ice Cream, Orange and/or Raspberry Dole Whip, Strawberry Yogurt, and S’mores and/or Chocolate Temptation. These flavors are subject to change.

In addition to burgers and ice cream, the eatery has chicken and seafood items, fries, onion rings, nachos, and steak, sausage and peppers, and cheese sandwiches. You can view the full menu on the Jumpin’ Jack’s website.

Jumpin’ Jack’s opened for its 71st season at the end of March. The U.S. Water Ski Show Team had its last show of the season by the restaurant on August 29.