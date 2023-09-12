COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joe’s Tavern, located at 16 Division Street in Cohoes, closed in February 2022. Now, owner Mike Fortin is reopening the restaurant.

Fortin closed Joe’s Tavern after 11 years so he could focus on opening Emma Jayne’s Restaurant in Halfmoon. He also owns Max410 at the Waters Edge in Glenville, which moved from Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes to the former Waters Edge Lighthouse space.

Joe’s Tavern will be officially reopening on Wednesday, September 13 at 4 p.m. All proceeds from opening night will be donated to Cohoes Pop Warner. It’s cash only for the fundraiser, with dine-in and take-out options.

The Joe’s Tavern menu features pizza, salads, sandwiches, torpedos, calzones, wings, and more. You can view the full menu on the Joe’s Tavern website.

Fortin could not immediately be reached for comment. Joe’s Tavern will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.