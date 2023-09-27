LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — JJ Rafferty’s Bar & Grill, located at 847 Loudon Road in Latham, is closing. A bartender at the restaurant confirmed the closure to NEWS10.

A post on the JJ Rafferty’s Facebook page reads “our last weekend” with the schedule for karaoke on September 28, the Doug Villano Band on September 29, and the Donna Tritico Band on September 30. However, the bartender said they do not have an exact closing date yet.

The JJ Rafferty’s property has also been listed for sale on the CBRE website. The 2,756-square-foot restaurant building can be sold with all the furniture and fixtures or repurposed. The property is listed for $875,000.

NEWS10 has reached out to the JJ Rafferty’s owners and management, but has not heard back yet. The owners also own JT Maxies on Wolf Road in Colonie and Peddlers Bar & Bistro in Clifton Park.