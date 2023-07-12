ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The newest Jimmy John’s in the Capital Region has opened at 33 New Scotland Avenue, next to Albany Medical Center. The store is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“This will be our corporation’s first store in Albany and the second location for the brand. Our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” said owner Lee Novick.

Jimmy John’s serves subs, wraps, and other sandwiches. You can view the menu on the Jimmy John’s website.

The chain was founded in 1983 and has over 2,600 locations. Other locations in the Capital Region include 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland and 155 Wolf Road in Colonie.

The store is also currently hiring. If interested, you can pick up and fill out an application at the New Scotland Avenue location.