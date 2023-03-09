WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A sign of spring is sizzling in the Capital Region.

Celebrating its 85th year, Jack’s Drive In is ready to welcome family and friends for another season of good food and memories here in Wynanstkill.

“85 years, it’s been an amazing blessing we’ve got a great community, great support we’ve worked hard all winter to make sure our standards are up to the Jack’s standards,” Co-Owner, Joe Deeb, said.

The seasonal joint opened in 1938 by founder Jack Horn, and was purchased in 1966 by Ted Deeb for his brothers. Co-owner Joe Deeb said the menu hasn’t changed much, and they will continue to serve warm weather staples like milkshakes, hotdogs and hamburgers with a signature touch: caramelized onions.

“We just fry the onions, we put this special oil on it that blends in with the grill and when you get the meat on there it’s like mom’s spaghetti sauce it all works together makes a great taste,” Deeb said.

Customers come back year after year for a taste of that tradition and it’s the customers that make it all worth it for Deeb.

“It’s what neighborhood businesses are,” Deeb said. “The support and the intricate mingling with the people and that’s what it’s all about.”

To celebrate their 85th year, the drive in is offering the first burger of every order for only 85 cents through Mar. 12, 2023.