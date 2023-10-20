SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jacko’s Corner, located at 190 North Main Street in Salem, is closing its doors. Majority owner Sarah Parker said the restaurant’s last day will be October 28.

“This latest iteration of Jacko’s Corner has been such a wonderful experience but as anyone who’s been in the restaurant business knows, it takes an immense amount of time and energy to keep things going,” said Parker. “Unfortunately, our team does not have the bandwidth to continue, so we are sadly going to be closing at the end of this month.”

Viewed as a fixture in the Salem community, Jacko’s Corner was originally founded in 1919 by Jacko Tomasi as a candy store and ice cream parlor. The building is still in the Tomasi family as it is owned by Kay Tomasi, Jacko’s daughter-in-law.

After the original store closed, the space was revived as Jacko’s a few times by different owners. In its third and most recent iteration, Jacko’s Corner opened as a restaurant and bar in December 2021.

For its last few days, Jacko’s Corner will be serving food and drinks and having performances by jazz musician David Cuite and friends, award-winning indie folk artist Jason Anderson, and 90s music by Carl Anton of On Tone Music. The restaurant’s last Open Mic Night will be on October 27.

“While we are going to be saying ‘farewell’ to this current version of Jacko’s, we are so proud of what we’ve built and feel that there is a strong foundation for whatever comes next in the space and for the Jacko’s Corner name,” said Parker.