GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Giovanni Fresco has been serving up its fresh homemade pasta around the Capital Region at farmers’ markets over the past few years. Now, husband and wife duo Giovanni and Francesca Casanica are ready to open their takeout location in Glens Falls.

Giovanni Fresco is set to have its soft opening on December 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop is located at 47 Lawrence Street in the former Open Door Mission space. The Casanicas bought the building in January.

The Casanicas moved to the area from Rieti, Italy in 2016. In 2017, they started Giovanni Fresco, making and serving fresh homemade pasta at the Glens Falls’ The Shirt Factory and other area farmers’ markets.

For the soft opening, Giovanni Fresco will have a limited menu with their build-your-own pasta bar, lasagna and a few other to-go meals. In addition to the takeout location, Giovanni Fresco will continue to have a presence at farmers’ markets throughout the area.

“We’re going to start with the dishes people know us for,” said Giovanni Casanica.

After the soft opening, the eatery will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and expand its menu. Giovanni Fresco will then have Italian family-style trays of lasagna, baked ziti, chicken and eggplant parm, meatballs, and more.