VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — La Bella, an Italian restaurant in Valatie, is set to relocate into a bigger space. However, the restaurant will be staying in Valatie and is not moving until 2025.

“We take pride in being a family owned business and are blessed to say we have outgrown our current space,” said Sarah Salvioli, social media manager for La Bella.

La Bella has been in business in Valatie since 2005. In January, owner Felice Salvioli bought the 11 acre lot next door to the Hannaford plaza on Route 9.

“None of this would have been possible without the tremendous support of our loyal patrons and community. Felice, along with his son Frank, look forward to sharing more about the new restaurant which will offer more seating, al fresco dining, private dining/party accommodations and an Italian market,” said Sarah Salvioli.

The restaurant will continue to operate in the current space at 2967 Route 9 until the new space opens, said Sarah Salvioli. The restaurant will also be keeping the name La Bella.