CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Napoli Pizza & Cucina, located at 10 Main Street in Chatham, has permanently closed its doors. Owner Abad Morales confirmed the closure to NEWS10.

On December 15, the restaurant posted on Facebook that they were temporarily closed. However, a message posted on the Napoli website said they were permanently closed.

“We are permanently closed,” read the website. “Thank you for supporting us.”

Morales told NEWS10 that the restaurant closed due to a loss of business in the winter and rent being expensive. Napoli Pizza & Cucina initially opened in March.

Morales did take over ownership of another restaurant called Picante’s in Canaan, Connecticut. The restaurant serves both Mexican and Italian food.