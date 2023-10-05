CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crumbl Cookies in Clifton Park has its soft opening on Thursday and its grand opening on Friday and Saturday. NEWS10 got a look inside the cookie shop before it opened.

Each week, Crumbl’s menu rotates to include four to five specialty flavors, but the Chocolate Chunk cookie always stays on the menu. For opening weekend, the cookies are Caramel Apple, Dark Dream, Peanut Butter Munch, Chocolate Green Mint, and Oatmeal Mallow Sandwich.

Store owner Brelynn Bromley is excited to open up her second location in the Capital Region. She also operates the Latham location which opened in March. Bromley wants Crumbl stores throughout the area and after Clifton Park gets up and running, she may think about opening more locations.

You can check out photos of the Clifton Park store below. The cookies pictured are sized for catering platters. The cookies available in-store are much larger.

Crumbl Cookies in Clifton Park (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Crumbl Cookies in Clifton Park (photo: Sara Rizzo)

The Crumbl logo on the wall (photo: Sara Rizzo)

The front counter (photo: Sara Rizzo)

A platter of catering sized cookies (photo: Sara Rizzo)

A platter of catering sized cookies (photo: Sara Rizzo)

The Crumbl kitchen (photo: Sara Rizzo)

The menu that rotates cookies each week (photo: Sara Rizzo)

The self-order tablets (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Crumbl branded water (photo: Sara Rizzo)

For the first few days, customers can order in-store at either the self-order tablets or at the front counter. Starting October 11, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available on the Crumbl App or on the Crumbl website. Those with the app can also get a 30-day grand opening promo code for one free cookie at the Clifton Park location.

For grand opening weekend on October 6 and 7, Crumbl is giving away a Party Box to one winner. To enter, you can tag your friends in this Facebook post, download the Crumbl app, and share a photo of yourself enjoying the grand opening for five extra entries.

The giveaway ends October 7 at 11:59 p.m. A winner will be randomly selected and contacted on October 9, said the giveaway post.

According to the Crumbl website, the company’s rapid growth has made it the fastest-growing and largest cookie company in the United States. Since opening its first store in 2017, the chain now has more than 800 bakeries in all 50 states.

The Clifton Park store is located at 22 Clifton Country Road. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight.