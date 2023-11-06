GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new grocery store and café has officially opened in Galway. The Galway Local opened on Friday, November 3.

Owner Jessica Bellone is running The Galway Local with her two daughters, Georgia and Lauren. The grocery store and cafe is located in the former Chuck’s Store space.

Located at 5306 Sacandaga Road in Galway, Chuck’s Store closed in 2016 when the owners retired after 58 years. The space sat vacant until Bellone took over ownership.

The Galway Local serves hot and cold food for dine-in and takeout including breakfast sandwiches, pastries, parfaits, burgers, soup and more. Grocery items include bottled drinks, fresh produce, canned and packaged goods, household products, and items from local vendors.

The Galway Local on Sacandaga Road (photo: Sara Rizzo)

The store went through some renovations and repairs to modernize the space, said Bellone. They will also eventually be getting their license to sell beer out of the coolers.

Bellone grew in the northern Catskills but has lived most of her life in London. There, she worked in finance then property management, but her true love is hospitality. She went to culinary school and worked as a head chef while in London as well.

The Galway Local is open Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the first few weeks. Bellone said they will be expanding their hours at some point to be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday. You can visit The Galway Local Facebook page for daily specials and updates.