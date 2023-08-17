ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — I Love NY Pizza, located at 336 Northern Boulevard in Albany’s Loudon Plaza, has permanently closed. A message on the restaurant’s website said it closed on Friday, August 11.

Owner Zef Boga told NEWS10 that it was hard to close after so long. He raised his two kids there and was able to see families and their kids grow up.

“It was just hard to maintain it anymore since the pandemic,” said Boga. “It wasn’t the same anymore. Prices were going up with my merchandise and just keeping the doors open.”

Boga said he has no plans to reopen I Love NY Pizza. He’ll be looking for a job after tying up some loose ends with the business.

“I would like to thank the community for accepting me and my family and I Love NY Pizza as part of the community,” said Boga. “I love you all.”