HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wunderbar Bistro, located at 744 Warren Street in Hudson, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The company brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States.

During the visit, the eatery’s popular dishes will be highlighted, and owner Lyle Lentz will be interviewed. Lentz has worked in the hospitality industry for over 20 years and has owned Wunderbar Bistro for over 12 years.

“People ask me ‘What’s good on the menu?’ Honestly, everything’s good on the menu,” said Lentz.

Wunderbar Bistro serves soup, salad, burgers, pasta, fish and chips, three styles of schnitzel, and more. You can view the full menu on the Wunderbar Bistro website.

Lentz said his front-of-the-house staff knows their customers and always makes them feel welcome. “They know what people like to drink, to eat. I see hugs all the time,” said Lentz.

“America’s Best Restaurants” will be filming at Wunderbar Bistro on August 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The episode premiere date will be announced on the ABR Facebook page and will be featured on the “America’s Best Restaurants” website.