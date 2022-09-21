HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cafe Mutton, located on Columbia Street in Hudson, has been listed among the best restaurants in the United States, according to two different publications. The cafe landed on the New York Times 50 Best Restaurants in America list, as well as on Bon Appétit’s 10 Best New Restaurants in America list.

Cafe Mutton officially opened in May 2021. Owner and chef Shaina Loew-Banayan said they are very excited about ending up on both lists. “While I am well aware that there are many yet-to-be-discovered restaurants in the country, I am so insanely happy that my team is being recognized for their hard work alongside some really amazing restaurants in the U.S.,” said Loew-Banayan.

The cafe features brunch items such as crêpes, rice porridge, fried bologna sandwiches, and specials that change daily. Dinner items include beer-battered soft shell crab, country pâté, and backend bluefish. Dinner specials change weekly. The drink menu includes coffee, tea, cocktails, beer, and wine.

The New York Times’ Restaurant List is an annual collection of the publication’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.

Bon Appétit’s New Restaurants list includes up-and-coming spots around the U.S. The publication ranked the top 50 restaurants, but Cafe Mutton broke the top 10.

Cafe Mutton is open Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch. They are closed Monday and Tuesday, and are open for dinner on Friday.