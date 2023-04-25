NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volcano Asian Bistro and Hot Pot is coming to Niskayuna this summer. The restaurant will be located at 2309 Nott St E.

A hot pot restaurant is where everyone cooks their own meats, vegetables and noodles in a big pot filled with simmering broth in the middle of the table. The ingredients are then taken out and dipped in whatever sauce the person would like before eating.

The Volcano Asian Bistro and Hot Pot includes your choice of pot and pot base, meats, noodles, and vegetables. The menu also includes recommended cooking times and sauce recommendations. You can view the menu on the Volcano Asian Bistro and Hot Pot Facebook page.

The restaurant will be opening in mid-June, said the Facebook page. Volcano Asian Bistro and Hot Pot will be open for dine-in, takeout and delivery.