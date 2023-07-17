BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hill Creek Tavern is set to open in the former Brunswick BBQ & Brew space. Owners Ashley and Kevin Sweet are hoping to open in early to mid August.

Brunswick BBQ & Brew closed its doors after 15 years in March. The building has been a restaurant for the last 200 years and the Sweets wanted to continue that legacy.

Both of the owners have restaurant experience with Kevin Sweet working at The Ruck for 15 years, most recently as bar manager. Ashley Sweet also worked there for five years.

The menu will feature tavern and pub food, such as barbecue, pizza, burgers, salads, and more. The tavern will also have weekly specials and brunch on the weekends.

“We’re really looking forward to serving our community and being able to offer a spot for friends and family to gather and enjoy a good meal, a few drinks and quality time together,” said Ashley Sweet.

Hill Creek Tavern will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and will close a little earlier than that on Sunday. The restaurant is located at 3925 Route 2 in Brunswick.