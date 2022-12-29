ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Albany on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
17. The Placid Baker
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Price: $
- Address: 250 Broadway, Troy, NY 12180-3235
16. Cookie Factory
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 520 Congress St, Troy, NY 12180-4332
15. Schuyler Bakery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Price: $
- Address: 637 3rd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189-3732
14. Zachary’s Pastry Shop
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 390 Columbia Tpke, Rensselaer, NY 12144-4496
13. Stewart’s Ice Cream Co Incorporated
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 97 Troy Rd, East Greenbush, NY 12061-1013
12. Bella Napoli Italian Bakery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries
- Price: $
- Address: 672 Loudon Rd, Latham, NY 12110
11. Cold Stone Creamery
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1475 Western Ave Ste 53, Albany, NY 12203-3520
10. 16 Handles
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Price: $
- Address: 593 N. Greenbush Road, East Greenbush, NY 12144
9. Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Price: $
- Address: 131 Colonie Ctr Suite 326A, Albany, NY 12205-2751
8. Tastee Freez
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $
- Address: 58 Delaware Ave, Delmar, NY 12054-1507
7. Yonder Farms Cider Hill & Bake Shoppe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Healthy
- Price: $
- Address: 4301 Albany St, Albany, NY 12205-4609
6. The French Press Cafe & Creperie
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, French
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 138 Washington Ave, Albany, NY 12210-2215
5. Kurver Kreme
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1349 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5234
4. Cheesecake Machismo
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Price: $
- Address: 293 Hamilton St, Albany, NY 12210-1707
3. Cider Belly Doughnuts
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Price: $
- Address: 25 N Pearl St, Albany, NY 12207-2701
2. Emack & Bolio’s Ice Cream
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $
- Address: 366 Delaware Avenue, Albany, NY 12209-1622
1. The Cheesecake Factory
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (795 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 131 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205
