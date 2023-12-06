TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Japanese restaurant is opening in downtown Troy. Hibachi Station is having its grand opening on December 6 at 501 Broadway.

Although the restaurant is called Hibachi Station, it doesn’t have the traditional hibachi experience with the food being cooked at the table. According to a manager at the restaurant, the hibachi food will be cooked in an open kitchen.

The Hibachi Station menu features hibachi lunches and dinners with steak, shrimp, chicken, and scallops, as well as poke bowls, gyoza, crab rangoons, and more. You can view the menu on the Hibachi Station website.

Hibachi Station is currently open every day from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., but the manager said the hours may change in a few months. The restaurant is open for both dine-in and take-out.