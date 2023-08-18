SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Herbie’s Burgers will soon be opening its fifth location in the Capital Region. The new Herbie’s is located at 175 Jay Street in Schenectady.

Owner Nicholas Warchol said the eatery will most likely be opening Monday, August 21 as he’s awaiting the final permit. The restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The menu will be the same as its other locations. The Herbie’s menu features different types of burgers (including vegan), fries, and milkshakes. You can view the full menu on the Herbie’s Burgers website.

Herbie’s has four other locations in the Capital Region:

196 Lark Street in Albany

1827 Western Avenue in Guilderland

1214 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham

415 Fulton Street in Troy

Warchol said he has more Herbie’s location(s) in the works, but he can’t release the specifics right now. The Jay Street Herbie’s is located right next to the newly reopened RAW Juice Bar.