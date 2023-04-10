TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Herbie’s Burgers, a Capital Region burger chain, is opening up its fourth location in Troy. Owner Nicholas Warchol said the new restaurant is opening on Thursday, April 13 at 415 Fulton Street.

The Herbie’s menu features different types of burgers (including vegan), fries and milkshakes. You can view the full menu on the Herbie’s Burgers website.

Herbie’s has three other locations on Lark Street in Albany, Western Avenue in Guilderland, and Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. The Troy location will be open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.