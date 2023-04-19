SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Herbie’s Burgers is set to open its fifth location in Schenectady. The restaurant will be located at 177 Jay Street.

Owner Nicholas Warchol said the new location is in the early stages, with them just signing the lease for the space. No opening date has been announced yet.

Herbie’s Burger just opened its fourth location at 415 Fulton Street in Troy on April 13. The company also opened a restaurant at 1827 Western Avenue in Guilderland at the end of 2022. Herbie’s has two other locations on Lark Street in Albany and Troy Schenectady Road in Latham.

The Herbie’s menu features different types of burgers (including vegan), fries and milkshakes. You can view the full menu on the Herbie’s Burgers website.