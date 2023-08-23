LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crisp, a restaurant focusing on healthy food options, has closed its doors in Latham. The announcement was made on the Crisp Facebook page on August 11.

“It is with an unsettling mix of sadness and joy, Crisp Latham would like to announce that after almost 9 years, we will be closing effective August 21,” read the post.

No reason for the closure was given. The owners did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.

Crisp was located at 594 Loudon Road in Latham’s Newton Plaza. The eatery served breakfast, salads, wraps, sandwiches, wings, and more.

“It is very important to let everyone know how much we appreciated your support,” said the post. “You have made it our honor to serve our community as a small local business.”