ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Work is continuing on the new Hattie’s Restaurant in Albany with the Hattie’s sign finally being installed. Business for Good, which turns restaurants into nonprofits that put money back into the community, said the eatery is projected to open in the first few months of 2024.

The restaurant is located in the former Lombardo’s Restaurant at 121 Madison Avenue on Albany’s South End. Business for Good began working to open the new Hattie’s in 2021.

A job fair to staff the restaurant was held in September. Business for Good said more employment opportunities will be coming after the new year, as well as more information on a grand opening event.

The Italian restaurant Lombardo’s, considered by many to be an Albany institution, closed in 2018. The Albany Hattie’s was originally slated for a spring or summer opening in 2022 and then a fall 2023 opening.

Hattie’s has been open in Saratoga Springs since 1938. The restaurant has locations on Phila Street in Saratoga Springs, off of Route 50 in Wilton, and a seasonal spot at the Saratoga Race Course.