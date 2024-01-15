ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hattie’s Restaurant, a popular fried chicken spot, is holding a job fair for its new restaurant on Albany’s South End. The restaurant is located in the former Lombardo’s Restaurant at 121 Madison Avenue.

The job fair runs Tuesday, January 16 through Sunday, January 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new restaurant on Madison Avenue. Those interested should bring their resumes with them.

Hattie’s is hiring managers, cooks, servers, bartenders, and more. You can view all the open positions on the Business for Good website.

All profits from Hattie’s are donated to Business for Good, a nonprofit organization that puts the money back into local charities. They began working to open the new Hattie’s in 2021.

The new Albany Hattie’s is looking to open within the next few months. Hattie’s has other locations on Phila Street in Saratoga Springs, off of Route 50 in Wilton, and a seasonal spot at the Saratoga Race Course.