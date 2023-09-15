ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hattie’s Restaurant, a popular fried chicken spot, is holding an executive job fair for it’s new restaurant on Albany’s South End. The restaurant is located in the former Lombardo’s Restaurant at 121 Madison Avenue.

All profits from Hattie’s are donated to Business for Good, a nonprofit organization that puts the money back into local charities. They began working to open the new Hattie’s in 2021.

“Working at Hattie’s Albany is not only an opportunity to join a dynamic and supportive team, but also a chance to be in on the ground floor as we bring the Hattie’s brand to Albany,” said Hattie’s Restaurants Executive Chef and Director of Hospitality, Jasper Alexander.

The executive job fair is set for Sunday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce & Social Club at 141 Washington Avenue. Hattie’s is looking for a full-time general manager, assistant manager, catering/sous chef, lead bartender and lead host. Those interested should bring their resumes with them.

“Hattie’s Albany will be an incredible addition to the city,” said Hattie’s Albany Executive Chef, Mark Graham. “I can’t wait to help grow the team that will be delivering delicious food and excellent customer service to Madison Avenue and the downtown area.”

The new Hattie’s is looking to open this fall. Hattie’s has other locations on Phila Street in Saratoga Springs, off of Route 50 in Wilton, and a seasonal spot at the Saratoga Race Course.