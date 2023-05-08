HAGAMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hang Loose Tavern and Grill is set to open at 712 County Highway 132 in Hagaman, right outside of Galway. The restaurant is opening up in the former Top Notch Tavern location.

Hang Loose is owned by Dave and Traci Fisher. Their son Colby Fisher said he will be the executive chef of the restaurant with his fiancé Ashley McIntosh in charge of the front of house operations.

Fisher went to BOCES for culinary arts and then worked at The Lone Bull in Lake George and CP’s in Hagaman. The family bought Hang Loose in August 2022 and started renovations in September.

Fisher said they are currently about 98% done with the renovations. He said the name “Hang Loose” is a tribute to his late grandparents.

“My grandparents, Nelson and Louise Fisher, helped us run the Fisher farm down in Hagaman,” said Fisher. “For 25 years, they traveled to Hawaii for the winter and vacationed there. They really enjoyed it. And because of them, we’re able to have the knowledge and ambition to take over this place and we’d like to respect their names for that.”

Hang Loose Tavern and Grill will soon be opening in Hagaman (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)

Hang Loose Tavern and Grill will be serving American cuisine. The menu includes burgers, wraps, steaks, soups, salads, wings and more. You can view the full menu on the Hang Loose website.

The tavern is currently hiring and you can apply on the Hang Loose website. Fisher hopes to have the tavern open at the end of May.