COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guptill’s Ice Cream in Cohoes is getting ready to close for the season. The ice cream stand’s last day is Sunday, November 5.

Ice cream lovers can get ice cream cones and sundaes and can take home quarts of their favorite flavors through Sunday. Guptill’s is known for being one of the last seasonal ice cream stands in the Capital Region to close for the season each year.

Guptill’s is located at 1085 New Loudon Road and will be reopening in March 2024. The stand is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.