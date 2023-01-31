GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Buena Comida, a taqueria located at 1810 Western Avenue in Guilderland, is permanently closed. The owner made the announcement on the Buena Comida Facebook page on Tuesday.

“I’m sorry to disappoint everyone but I had to permanently close the shop effect immediately,” said the owner. “I appreciate all of you and I’ll miss seeing you.”

Before opening the restaurant in 2020, the owner operated Buena Comida out of a food truck, which remained in use while the taqueria was open. The food truck will continue to serve food across the area.

The food truck serves beef, chicken and veggie tacos, along with drinks. The owner said they will be with the truck at some local brew pubs for the rest of winter. To book the Buena Comida food truck for an event in the spring or summer, you can email buenacomidabooking@gmail.com.