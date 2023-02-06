GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and will soon be reopening as Cafe Calabria II.

“I will be continuing our family traditions with Cafe Calabria II,” said Cipollo. “We will be working hard preparing to open our doors again for this amazing and supportive community.”

Cafe Calabria was started by Chef Michael Futia at 23 years old. The restaurant served, and will continue to serve, traditional Southern Italian dishes from Calabria, Italy.

The restaurant will be reopening for lunch soon, and will eventually open for dinner service. Cafe Calabria II will be at the same location as the original restaurant at 1736 Western Avenue. You can stay up to date on the Cafe Calabria Facebook page.