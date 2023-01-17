GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cafe Calabria at 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland is closing after 11 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 10.

The restaurant was started by Chef Michael Futia at 23 years old, along with his father Chef Frank, his mother Rosanna, his brothers Chef Gianfranco and Mimmo, and his sisters Sandra and Marlena. The restaurant serves traditional Southern Italian dishes from Calabria, Italy.

“Over the last 11 years we experienced heartbreak with you as we said goodbye to the patriarch of our family, our beloved Chef Frank,” said Danielle Futia, Chef Mike’s wife. “We indulged in chocolate mousse cake and love as we watched Chef Mike propose on live TV. We rejoiced with new life as we introduced you to our sweet boy, Lorenzo Francesco, and we found more support than we ever could have imagined during those raging pandemic days. We are so thankful you were by our side through all of the ups and downs.”

Cafe Calabria will be closing at the end of January, but the final day had not yet been determined. “It has been our greatest honor meeting you, serving you, eating with you, drinking with you and celebrating with you,” said Danielle Futia.