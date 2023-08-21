GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Café con Mel has set its grand opening date in the Guilderland Public Library. The cafe is slated to open on Wednesday, September 6 from noon to 4 p.m.

The cafe is owned by Melanie Partak and Joy Mercado Henderson. In March, they announced they would be moving from 133 Remsen Street in Cohoes to the Guilderland Public Library.

The owners originally announced in August 2022 they would be opening two more locations on Quail Street in Albany and in Guilderland. The Albany location has since closed.

The cafe will be serving specialty coffee, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch bites. Starting September 7, Café con Mel will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Guilderland Public Library is located at 2228 Western Avenue. After Labor Day, the library will be open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.