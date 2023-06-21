SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey was recently spotted filming a show in Saugerties. A video posted in the Saugerties Village Facebook group on June 21 shows Ramsey walking into the Love Bites Cafe on Partition Street.

According to Hudson Valley Film Commission Founder Laurent Rejto, the crew was filming at Love Bites Cafe and Bosco’s Mercantile, both located on Partition Street. Check out some of the photos from the set below.

Filming for Gordon Ramsey’s new show in Saugerties (photo courtesy: Hudson Valley Film Commission)

Ramsey’s show “Kitchen Nightmares” is reportedly being revived after almost 10 years, but Rejto said this is a new show with a different name. “Everybody on set was very hush-hush about the new title,” he said.

Ramsey’s newest show “Food Stars” is currently airing on FOX on Wednesdays. The competition series puts the contestants through a series of challenges to show off their business skills and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his personal investment of $250,000.