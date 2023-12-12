GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gong cha, an international drink franchise specializing in bubble tea, has officially opened in Crossgates Mall. The shop is located on the lower level around the corner from APEX Entertainment.

The Gong cha menu includes milk foam and milk teas, slush teas, tea lattes, coffee, drink toppings, and more. You can view the menu on the Gong cha website.

“We are very excited to introduce the Gong cha brand to shoppers here at our center,” said Jennifer Smith, Crossgates Marketing Director. “Continuing to give our guests the option of variety is what we strive to do, and Gong cha certainly adds to this unique mix.”

Gong cha is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The chain has over 1,800 cafes in 20 countries. In the Capital Region, Gong cha also has locations on Western Avenue in Albany and 6th Avenue in Troy.