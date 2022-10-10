EAST CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gnome Bistro is set to officially open in East Chatham on Thursday, October 13. Owner and Chef Zak Russell said he has many years in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Russell started his career working on French cuisine at the St. Charles Hotel in Hudson for three years. He then worked with the chef at Mexican Radio in Manhattan and helped open their Hudson location.

In 2004, Russell became Executive Chef at Wunderbar Bistro in Hudson. During his last few years there, he created Wunderburger Inc., creating gastro-pub food for Chatham Brewing. In 2021, Russell took on a consultant and chef position at the Albany Pump Station.

Now, Russell is finally opening his own restaurant at 1267 Route 295 in East Chatham. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“I have always been a large fan of gnomes. It seemed very family-friendly, and a great choice because of the local East Chatham Bridge, Schillings Crossing, having the nickname of ‘The Gnome Bridge.’ I felt it was meant to be,” said Russell.

The menu includes a little bit of everything: sandwiches, prime rib, pasta dishes, fish and chips, meatloaf, salads, “gnome” burgers, and some gnome-named breakfast meals. The Gnome Bistro will be open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.