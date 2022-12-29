SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Waters Edge Lighthouse in Glenville is officially set to close after Saturday, December 31. This comes after the announcement that Max410 will be taking over the space.

Starting January 1, the restaurant will be closed until further notice, said the Waters Edge Lighthouse Facebook page. The restaurant said to watch its Facebook page for updates as to when they will reopen as Max 410 at The Waters Edge.

The Popolizios have owned the Waters Edge for the last 17 years. “When I first started everybody said the restaurant business is one of the toughest businesses to succeed in; personally, I don’t agree,” said Pat Popolizio. “I think it’s been excellent for us, for me and my family. The best part has been the customers. I walk around and talk to our customers everyday, and our team is second to none.”

In November, Max410 owner Mike Fortin announced that the restaurant was moving out of the Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes. “We have been blessed with the opportunity to move our operations to a larger, beautiful facility in the Capital Region,” said Fortin in a Facebook post before the new location was revealed.

Gift cards for both Max410 and Waters Edge Lighthouse will be honored once they reopen. The restaurant is located at 2 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville.