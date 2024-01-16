GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Max410 at The Waters Edge in Glenville is hosting Winter Fest with its first-ever ice bar. The event is set for Saturday, January 27 from noon to 9 p.m.

Winter Fest features an ice bar, cocktail and food specials, a complimentary draft, games, giveaways, a heated tent, live entertainment from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and more. An ice bar is exactly what it sounds like; it’s a bar made entirely of ice.

You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website. Max410 at the Waters Edge is located at 2 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville.