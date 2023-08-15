GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lily’s Cafe, located at 181 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The company brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States.

During the visit, the eatery’s popular dishes will be highlighted, and owners Scott and Elizabeth McGlauflin will be interviewed. The McGlauflins are the fourth owners of the restaurant, which started as a drive-in with mini golf in the 1970s. They renovated and opened the space in late 2021.

“The biggest thing for us that separates us from most of the people around here is that we make everything from scratch,” said Scott. Lily’s Cafe is known for its corned beef hash, lobster rolls and benedicts, and its big portion sizes.

“America’s Best Restaurants” will be filming at Lily’s Cafe on August 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The episode premiere date will be announced on the ABR Facebook page and will be featured on the “America’s Best Restaurants” website.