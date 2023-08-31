GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The frozen yogurt chain Frozen D Lite is opening up a new location in Crossgates Mall. The shop will be on the lower level near Apex Entertainment.

Jen Smith, the Marketing Director at Crossgates, said they’re going to start construction on the space on Friday. An exact opening date hasn’t been announced yet, but they’ll be open in the mid-to-late fall.

“It will be a great addition in that area, especially being surrounded by other complementary eateries like Auntie Anne’s and Mrs. Fields,” said Smith.

Frozen D Lite has self-serve frozen yogurt in over 20 flavors including Apple Pie, Butter Pecan, Butter Cookie, and Blackberry, with more than 60 toppings. The shop also offers smoothies, milkshakes, acai bowls, and fruit and veggie juices. You can look at the menu on the shop’s website.