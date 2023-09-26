ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kizzy Williams started Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen about 10 years ago in 2014. Now, she’s expanding with bringing fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as a mac and cheese spot, to the Albany community.

Allie B’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables is located at 151 Clinton Avenue. Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen serves up soul food and Southern-style American cuisine right down the street at 353 Clinton Avenue.

On Sunday, Williams invited the community to come see the new fruits and vegetable store although its not officially open yet. The market will have a variety of fruits and vegetables for all cultures, said Williams, including coconuts, pineapples, papayas, apples, bananas, collard greens, different types of squash, yams, and more.

“I grew up eating fresh fruits and vegetables. And living in this community, we don’t have that,” said Williams. “I am about giving the community what they need. I want the children and the adults to be able to have access to healthy food.”

All of the produce will be bought in the Capital Region, said Williams, with most of the fruits and vegetables being locally sourced when they are in season. Williams wants to partner with Capital Region farms and maybe Capital Roots in the future.

Williams said the fruits and vegetables will be reasonably priced, and the market will accept EBT. She also wants to give out recipes so people can make certain dishes with the fruit and vegetables available.

Allie B’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables (photo: Kizzy Williams) Allie B’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables (photo: Kizzy Williams)

“A lot of people in this community don’t drive, so they will be able to be right at home and buy fruit,” said Williams. “I want this for the community.”

Williams also has a small apple orchard in Albany. Although the orchard is not ready to produce yet, Williams will be giving away the apples for free when it is.

In March, Williams spoke with NEWS10 about Allie B’s Mac and Cheese, which was originally projected to open in June. Williams said the space at 347 South Pearl Street is still going through some renovations and should hopefully be opening around December.

Williams is still waiting on an inspection before she can finally open Allie B’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables. The market should be opening in about three weeks. It’ll be open from about 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.