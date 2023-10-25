GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Herbie’s Burgers is celebrating one year at its Guilderland location by giving away free burgers. The eatery’s inaugural Free Burger Day is set for Thursday, October 26 from 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The store will be closed for regular business between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and no other items will be available. Only regular double burgers will be offered for Free Burger Day.

To get your free burger, you must follow Herbie’s Burgers on social media and make a post tagging the account. Only one burger per customer. The Guilderland store is located at 1827 Western Avenue.

Herbie’s Burgers has opened five locations in the Capital Region in two years. Herbie’s other locations in the Capital Region include:

196 Lark Street in Albany

175 Jay Street in Schenectady

1214 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham

415 Fulton Street in Troy

The Herbie’s menu features different types of burgers (including vegan burgers), fries, and milkshakes. You can view the full menu on the Herbie’s Burgers website.