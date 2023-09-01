TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Frankie Bird, located at 6 Franklin Place in Troy, has permanently closed. The restaurant originally opened at the end of January.

The eatery was owned by Kelly and Joe Proctor. They tell NEWS10 that the lease was up at that location and they decided not to re-sign.

Before it was Frankie Bird, the space housed The Daisy, which was also owned by the Proctors. The Daisy closed on January 14 to rebrand into Frankie Bird.

The Proctors also own The Daisy on Remsen Street in Cohoes and Finn’s on River Street in Troy. Finn’s opened on May 25.

The restaurant space at 6 Franklin Place is now up for lease. You can check out the listing on the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices website.