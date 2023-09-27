ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The last two Bombers Burrito Bar restaurants closed earlier this year: the Schenectady location closed in January, and the location on Lark Street in Albany closed in July. Now, both of the buildings are up for rent or sale.

Matt Baumgartner, the owner of June Farms, used to also own these Bombers locations before Jimmy Vann took over. Baumgartner still owns the buildings and has put them up for rent or sale, according to a post on his Facebook page.

“If you know anyone who is interested in renting the space for a bar or restaurant, or if anyone is interested in purchasing these two buildings, I would consider selling them and holding paper for a buyer who is interested in putting in a smart, exciting restaurant that would be great for the Lark Street and downtown Schenectady areas,” said Baumgartner in the post.

Baumgartner said the Albany rent would be $4,750 a month or $695,000 for the 4,000 square foot space, and the Schenectady rent would be $6,250 a month or $895,000 for the 8,000 square foot space. He is not listing the properties through a realtor.

The buildings are located at 258 Lark Street in Albany and 447 State Street in Schenectady. If interested, you can send an email to the old Bombers email at BurritoBoy@mac.com.