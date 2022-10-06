ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events.

Here are some of the food trucks around the Capital Region.

Tye’s Taco-Ria

Tye’s Taco-Ria appears at events throughout the Capital Region but mostly up north in the Glens Falls area. The truck serves different types of tacos, along with chips and salsa, chips and guacamole, and drinks.

Tye’s Taco-Ria can a second food truck that travels around the Delhi area. You can see the schedule for both food trucks on the Tye’s Taco-Ria Facebook page.

Romo’s Pizza

Romo’s Pizza has a restaurant in Glenmont, but they also have a food truck that travels throughout the Capital Region. The truck offers pizza along with different appetizers.

You can hire Romo’s Food Truck to cater your event on their website. You can also stay up to date on where the truck will be on the Romo’s Pizza Facebook page.

Charcoal Dole

Charcoal Dole serves smoked meats in its meals, which can include tacos, bratwurst, ribs, and mac and cheese. You can check the food truck’s Facebook page to keep up to date on where it’ll be and reach out to the owner to hire the truck for catering.

Airstream Catering Co.

Airstream Catering Co. caters to all types of events including a large cocktail party, an Americana dinner party for 12, an urban taco truck, and a private chef’s dinner for 10. You can hire the truck to cater your event on the Airstream Catering Co. website.

Smith’s Smokeshack & Kitchen

Smith’s Smokeshack & Kitchen serves scratch BBQ Soul food around the Capital Region. You can hire the truck to cater your event on the Smith’s Smokeshack & Kitchen website.

Miller’s Backyard BBQ

Miller’s Backyard BBQ caters events around the Capital Region. They recently found a permanent restaurant space in Cohoes, but will also keep the food truck to cater events.

The menu includes ribs, chicken, pulled pork, brisket, sandwiches, BBQ platters, some specialty items, and sides. You can reach out to see if they’ll cater your event on the Miller’s Backyard BBQ website.

Navona’s Mobile Kitchen

Navona’s Mobile Kitchen is a food truck for Restaurant Navona on New Scotland Avenue in Albany. The truck has a taco menu or pizza menu. You can hire the food truck for catering on the Restaurant Navona website.

The Farmer’s Feed Bunk

The Farmer’s Feed Bunk provides catering for public events and private parties. The food menu includes burgers, egg rolls, fried appetizers, and many other options. You can hire the truck for your event on the Farmer’s Feed Bunk website.

Michele’s Charcoal Pit

Michele’s Charcoal Pit serves burgers, grilled sandwiches, hot dogs, and fries at places around the Capital Region. The food truck is usually found in Capitol Park in Albany.

Buena Comdia

Buena Comdia serves Mexican food including tacos, quesadillas, and empanadas around the Capital Region. You can check their Facebook page to stay up to date on where they are located.

The Hungry Traveler

The Hungry Traveler serves sandwiches, burgers and fries. You can view their Facebook page to keep up to date with where the food truck will be located.

Say Cheez 518

Say Cheez 518 specializes in grilled cheese and other hot sandwiches. You can follow the food truck on Facebook to keep up to date on where they are located around the Capital Region. You can also book the truck for your event on the Say Cheez 518 website.

The Mac Factor

The Mac Factor has two food trucks serving several different specialty macaroni and cheese dishes around the Capital Region. You can follow the food truck on Facebook to keep up to date on where they are located.

Outdooreats518

Outdooreats518 is a food truck serving mini hot dogs and chili around the Capital Region. You can follow the truck on Facebook to keep up to date on where they are located.

Legit Foods

Legits Foods serves a variety of cultural foods including Mexican, Indian, Filipino, Korean, Italian. You can stay up to date on where the truck is located on the Legit Foods Facebook page.

Flaco’s Tacos

Flaco’s Tacos offers craft tacos and food inspired by the Baja Region of Mexico. You can find the food truck’s schedule of events on the Flaco’s Tacos website.

Heisenburgers

Heisenburgers serves a variety of food includding tacos, pizza, quesadillas, and burgers. You can follow them on Facebook to see where the truck will be next.

Kettle Corn NYC

Kettle Corn NYC serves different flavors of Kettle Corn across the Capital Region. You can view the schedule of locations on the Kettle Corn NYC website.