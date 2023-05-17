EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second annual Food Truck Festival is returning to East Greenbush on June 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The festival takes places at the First United Methodist Church of East Greenbush at 1 Gilligan Road. The event features live music, face painting, corn hole and kids’ activities. The East Greenbush Police and Fire Department will also be in attendance.

Food

Livin’ the Dream Food Cart

Nick’s Lighthouse

Heisenburger Food Truck

Ice Cream Station

Michele’s Lemonade and Fried Dough

The event will go on rain or shine. Attendees can bring a chair to watch the local musicians perform.