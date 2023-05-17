EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second annual Food Truck Festival is returning to East Greenbush on June 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The festival takes places at the First United Methodist Church of East Greenbush at 1 Gilligan Road. The event features live music, face painting, corn hole and kids’ activities. The East Greenbush Police and Fire Department will also be in attendance.
Food
- Livin’ the Dream Food Cart
- Nick’s Lighthouse
- Heisenburger Food Truck
- Ice Cream Station
- Michele’s Lemonade and Fried Dough
The event will go on rain or shine. Attendees can bring a chair to watch the local musicians perform.