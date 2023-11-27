GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Gloversville businesses are having their grand openings on Saturday, December 2. The EmpowHERing Designs ribbon cutting will be at noon and the Nibbles & Bites food truck is set for 2:30 p.m.

EmpowHERing Designs, located at 45 South Main Street, opened its doors on October 24. Owned by Brandie Loucks and Karen Curry, the shop sells customizable items such as shirts, tumblers, and more. The grand opening celebration includes a visit from Santa, baked goods, and hot chocolate.

The Nibbles & Bites food truck will be in the parking lot outside Beau Monde Progressive Hair Studio & Day Spa at 235 North Main Street for the grand opening celebration. Owner Heather Lynn also owns Beau Monde.

The food truck serves gourmet waffles and will also serve grab-and-go dishes, sandwiches, bagels, avocado toast, and more at future events. Nibbles & Bites will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the Gloversville Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The Gloversville Christmas Parade begins at 5 p.m. on North Main Street. The annual tree lighting and pictures with Santa will follow the parade at Wandel Park on Spring Street.