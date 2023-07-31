NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Roosevelt Room, located at 112 North Greenbush Road, recently had its soft opening. The restaurant is set to officially open on Monday, July 31.

This intimate, fine dining restaurant has 60 seats and a cocktail bar. The Roosevelt Room is owned by the Moscatiello family, who also owns Moscatiello’s Italian Restaurant across the street at 99 North Greenbush Road.

“I don’t eat out that much because I don’t feel there’s that high quality of food like New York City or Boston,” said owner Mike Moscatiello. “I wanted to bring that experience to North Greenbush.”

The Roosevelt Room menu includes small plates, entrees, a curated wine list, and signature cocktails. A full menu has not been made available online yet, but it includes caviar cones, local steaks, Georges Bank sea scallops, Porcini Mushroom Agnolotti, and Atlantic halibut.

Moscatiello said that if you call the restaurant and ask for a high-end exotic item that’s not on the menu, they’ll work on getting it for you. “We want to be the place that the owner is going to be there and you’re not just another table,” he said.

The Executive Chef is Noah Frese, who has experience working in fine dining. Moscatiello owns the strip mall The Roosevelt Room is in. He also bought the old Key Bank in downtown Rensselaer which he is planning on turning into an event space.

You can make reservations on the Tock website. The Roosevelt Room is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.