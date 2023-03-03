NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Filli’s Deli and Bakery has been working on opening its third store in Columbia County. As previously announced, the new location is at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.

For the new store, the owners are looking to recreate their family grocery store in Claverack that served the community for almost 60 years. The space will have a full deli, a butcher, a Jersey bakery, fresh produce, dairy products, a frozen and grocery section, and will launch in two phases.

The Express Store will open first and have a full service deli, bakery, and catering options. The owners are hoping to open this part sometime in March.

For phase 2, they’ll be working on the Full Service Market and hope to open by fall 2023. The market will include:

• Fresh meat from steaks to burger

• Fresh fish and other seafood

• Full bakery line

• Fresh produce

• Full service deli with take-home meals and daily hot specials

• Dairy products

• Frozen foods

• Traditional, organic and local and grocery items

• General merchandise and health and beauty care

• Catering from party subs to full trays

Filli’s has two other locations in Columbia County. The Valatie Filli’s is located at 3019 Main Street. The Claverack Filli’s is located at 6 Park Street.