NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Filli’s Deli and Bakery has opened the Express Store part of its new space in New Lebanon. The Full Service Market is set to be completed by October.

This is Filli’s third store in Columbia County. It’s located at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.

The section serves as the deli department until the full market is done. The hours are currently Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Products

Full deli including deli meats, sandwiches, deli platters, party subs, and deli salads

Full bakery including pastries, turnovers, donuts, cookies, bagels, and bread

Fresh meat and seafood including chicken, ground beef, steak, brisket, lobster tail, shrimp, and scallops

Fresh produce such as lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and other basic grocery items

Filli’s has two other locations in Columbia County. The Valatie Filli’s is located at 3019 Main Street. The Claverack Filli’s is located at 6 Park Street.