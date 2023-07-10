ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fidens Brewing Company is opening its new Albany taproom with a series of ticketed events. The soft opening runs from July 12 to July 16.

In February, Fidens announced it would be opening the taproom in Albany’s warehouse district. Fidens opened its brewery and tasting room at 10 Walker Way in Colonie in 2019. Its brewing operation will continue to take place at that location. On July 19, all can sales will move to the taproom.

Fidens is hosting the ticketed events at the taproom from Wednesday to Sunday. Tickets are $5 each and will benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Albany.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 10 at 5 p.m. and are limited to two tickets per transaction. You can buy tickets on the Fidens Brewing website. After the soft opening, the taproom with officially open to the public on July 19. To help with can sales, online ordering will be launched that day.

The taproom also has a kitchen and will be serving a limited menu for the first few weeks. Although the menu has not been publically released yet, it’ll feature salads, shareables, entrees, and a custom burger blend.

Starting the week of July 19, Fidens in Albany will be open Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. The taproom is located at 897 Broadway, next to Wolff’s Biergarten.